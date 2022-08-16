Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck.

William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday.

Troopers said Wigton is responsible for a December 2020 crash along State Road 50, near the intersection with South Tanner Road, that killed Imatz Roopnarine.

Investigators said Wigton was traveling east in a silver Ford Mustang when he slammed into the back of a tan Jeep Wrangler. Roopnarine, 51, was a passenger in the Wrangler and died in the crash, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was seriously hurt.

The wreck damaged two additional vehicles as well, including a tractor-trailer, records show.

Troopers said the event recorder in the Mustang showed that the car was traveling at 119 mph at the time of the crash and was at a speed of 149.3 mph just five seconds prior. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph.

Investigators said they met with Wigton at the hospital after the crash, describing him as having slurred speech and smelling of alcohol. Troopers said his blood alcohol content was tested and showed to be at 0.109, over the legal limit of 0.08.

Wigton’s DNA was matched to blood found on the driver’s side airbag of the Mustang, showing that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Wigton faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing property damage and DUI causing property damage.

