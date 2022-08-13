Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the SUV, which traveled northbound in the inside lane, the report states.

Troopers said the Orlando woman was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

