Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m.

According to FHP, the crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited, a 2018 Chevy Sonic and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two drivers were uninjured, troopers said.

As of 7:15 a.m., the crash is impacting traffic in the southbound lanes of N. Courtenay Parkway, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

