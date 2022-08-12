82º

Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

Crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic, Merritt Island
File photo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to FHP, the crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited, a 2018 Chevy Sonic and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two drivers were uninjured, troopers said.

As of 7:15 a.m., the crash is impacting traffic in the southbound lanes of N. Courtenay Parkway, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email