Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.

FHP said the 36-year-old Titusville man who drove the Chevy and the 58-year-old Maine woman who drove the Ford were not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene following the crash. The woman who was transported to the hospital, where she later died, was a passenger in the Chevy, troopers said.

Troopers said there is currently a roadblock in the northbound outside lane of U.S. Highway 1 as investigators look into the crash.

No further information has been released about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

