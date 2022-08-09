Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says

A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane.

The FHP said the woman was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber south on U.S. Highway 17 when she traveled into the northbound lanes and struck the front of a 2016 Ford F-550.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report. Her passenger, a Daytona Beach man, was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach with serious injuries, the crash report stated.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt, the crash report said.