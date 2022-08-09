84º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal rollover crash closes University Boulevard at SR-417 in Orange County

Vehicle destroyed in two-vehicle wreck

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Rollover crash on University Boulevard near SR-417. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash has forced the closure of westbound lanes of University Boulevard at State Road 417 in Orange County.

The two-vehicle wreck happened Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring three others, according to officials.

Video from the crash shows one vehicle on its side with the front destroyed.

According to fire officials, one patient was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Check back for updates.

