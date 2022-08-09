TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal rollover crash closes University Boulevard at SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash has forced the closure of westbound lanes of University Boulevard at State Road 417 in Orange County.
The two-vehicle wreck happened Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring three others, according to officials.
Video from the crash shows one vehicle on its side with the front destroyed.
According to fire officials, one patient was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Check back for updates.
** VEHICLE DESTROYED **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) August 9, 2022
WB University Blvd at SR-417 - SHUTDOWN
- Use Dean Rd southbound as your alternate pic.twitter.com/m8j4wu6oP1
