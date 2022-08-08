72-year-old Florida woman killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, FHP says

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed late Sunday when another car entered her lane on State Road 60 in Osceola County and struck her vehicle head-on, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened at 11:23 p.m. on S.R. 60 near Peavine Road in Kenansville.

The FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman was driving a 2012 Honda Accord east on S.R. 60 when she entered the westbound lane and into the direct path of a 2004 Kia Spectra driven by the 72-year-old.

Both drivers swerved to avoid a collision, but the front of the Accord struck the front of the Spectra, according to an FHP crash report.

The 72-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, the crash report stated.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

