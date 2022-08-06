Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash led to a roadblock in the area which has since been cleared.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Based on the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

