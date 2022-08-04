1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando

An SUV is destroyed in a crash in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police.

The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. Colonial Drive is closed in both directions from Mills to Shine avenues.

Orlando police said two people were in the car and one of them was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center. The condition of the other victim has not been released.

Video from the scene shows an SUV split in half, with a large debris field.

No other crash details have been released.

Check back for updates.