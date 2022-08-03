7-year-old injured in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say

A 7-year-old was injured in a crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Wednesday, troopers said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was injured in a Sanford crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, making it the third serious crash on that road in Seminole County over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred along westbound I-4 in Seminole County near mile marker 101.

According to investigators, CPR was being performed on the 7-year-old passenger. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The westbound I-4 lanes will remain shut down as troopers investigate. Traffic is currently being diverted onto State Road 46, FHP said.

This comes hours after a Deltona big rig driver was injured after crashing into a dump truck along I-4 in Lake Mary and days after a 36-year-old Orlando man was killed in an I-4 crash in Seminole County after colliding with the back of a tractor-trailer.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

