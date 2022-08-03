TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows I-4 in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning forced the closure of I-4 in Seminole County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-4 west at mile marker 99 near Heathrow.

I-4 west was closed before Lake Mary Boulevard, bringing traffic to a standstill. About 30 minutes later, one lane of I-4 west was reopened.

Drivers can exit I-4 to State Road 46A and travel east to Rinehart Road. They can then take Rinehart Road south to Lake Mary Boulevard, traveling west back to I-4.

Details about the crash have not been released.