TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 in Lake Mary

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

One person is dead in a crash on I-4.

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A fatal crash Monday morning has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Lake Mary,

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 46A.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed in the crash, which involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed at Lake Mary Boulevard. Rinehart Road and State Road 417 can be used as alternate routes.

“Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route while this fatal crash is investigated,” the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

