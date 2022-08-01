TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A fatal crash Monday morning has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Lake Mary,
The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 46A.
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed in the crash, which involved a car and a tractor-trailer.
All eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed at Lake Mary Boulevard. Rinehart Road and State Road 417 can be used as alternate routes.
“Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route while this fatal crash is investigated,” the FHP said.
No other details have been released.
** CONFIRMED FATAL CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) August 1, 2022
EB I-4 at SR-46a (100mm)
- all east travel lanes closed at Lake Mary Blvd (98mm)
- Avoid EB in the Sanford area
- IF you can, use SR-417 as a complete avoidance #TRAFFICALERT #SEMINOLE pic.twitter.com/Hqse9w9Ryv