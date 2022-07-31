7 injured in Downtown Orlando shooting, shooter still at-large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person they say shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.

Seven people were hurt in the gunfire, according to OPD.

Originally, OPD reported six people injured by the gunfire, however, another victim was reported after they transported themselves to AdventHealth.

Smith said the shooter is still at large, and their identity remains unknown.

“We’re still in the preliminary stage of this investigation,” he said, “we need the community’s help on this, so please reach out if you have any information.”

The sounds of gunshots were captured on a YouTube livestream near Wall Street. In the video, people could be seen running shortly after shots were fired.

The video went on to show at least two people lying on the ground, as well as officers securing the scene.

When asked about the video, Smith said he had not seen it.

“I am not aware of this at this time,” he said, “if you have any videos like that, please reach out to us.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact OPD through 911 or call Crimeline at **8847.