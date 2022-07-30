Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release.

Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting and death on County Road 300 at The Dam Pub, where they said Shaun Farkus, of Oxford, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, the release states.

The incident poses no threat to public safety, officials said.

Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and following leads, according to the release. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477 to remain anonymous. The release added “a person involved has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting and no further information will be released at this time, officials said.