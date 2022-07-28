Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly Melbourne shooting

A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a 2018 shooting in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a 2018 shooting in Melbourne.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, the mother of Reginald Little apologized to the family of Lemonta Wynn while also standing by her son.

“I am so sorry that a life has been lost,” Nakebia Cloud said. “Reginald is a good man. Sometimes bad things happen to good people. I would like him to know that his family loves him.”

In August 2018, Melbourne police said Little shot Wynn inside Wynn’s home on Lipscomb Street.

Police said the motive was robbery and Wynn’s roommates, which included two of Little’s family members, tried talking Little out of it.

A 911 caller reported Wynn was shot in his side and the shooter was no longer there.

Police caught up to Little two months later and he was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Then earlier this month, Little accepted a plea deal and lessened his murder charge to second-degree.

“You’ve agreed to adjudication of guilt, 20 years in the Department of Corrections,” Judge Charles Crawford said as he read Little’s sentence.

Little responded to the reading by thanking the judge and addressing his family.

The Wynn family did not comment in court.

“I just want to tell my family that I love them,” Little said. “Thank you for what you did and my lawyer, thank you.”

Included in Little’s 20-year sentence is a mandatory ten years because of the firearm involved.

