Melbourne man accused in fatal shooting at sports bar to appear in court for bond hearing

Family members of a man killed in a shooting at a Melbourne-area sports bar said they want the accused shooter to stay behind bars.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of a man killed in a shooting at a Melbourne-area sports bar said they want the accused shooter to stay behind bars.

Melbourne police said Elvin Clark, 28, shot Alain Noel, 34, at Off the Traxx Sports Bar on March 6. Clark is set to face a judge in Brevard County at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said Richard Lakes and Lucious Scott began the violence at the packed sports bar when they attacked a man who was with Noel that night with beer bottles because of an ongoing feud. They said Clark then fired multiple shots at Noel.

“He didn’t know any of these guys. My brother was just having a good time hanging out with mutual friends,” said Samantha Noel, the victim’s sister.

Samantha Noel said 3 months after the tragedy, she still struggles to find the right words.

“We just get a phone call that they’ve been murdered, and it’s a pain that I can’t explain to nobody,” Noel said. “We can’t bring him back. So all we can pray for and hope for is justice.”

Noel’s family attorney Daniel Martinez said he plans to ask the judge at Tuesday’s hearing for Clark to stay behind bars.

“I would argue he’s an absolute danger to the community, and he should not be let out on bond,” said Daniel Martinez, Noel’s family attorney.

Ad

Noel’s mom said she wishes her son was still alive.

“A very sweet man. I miss him so much. He was very kind,” Mariolina Noel said.

Clark is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.

News 6 reached out to Clark’s lawyer to get reaction ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, though Clark’s lawyer has yet to respond.

Clark’s lawyer filed a motion in court aimed at trying to persuade the judge to set a bond for Clark, claiming he has strong family support, strong ties to the community and will not be a danger if released.

News 6 will provide updates on that hearing.