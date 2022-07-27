1 dead, 1 hurt in Casselberry shooting, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police plan to question a person of interest in a shooting that killed one person and wounded another Tuesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot along Sandpiper Lane that ended in gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a vehicle was seen driving off.

Police said a person got out of the vehicle in the area of Oxford Road before the car drove off again. The person who got out was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital but did not survive, records show.

Officers said the vehicle was later found in the Lake Mary area when a second person showed up at an emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they have already questioned several people and expect to speak with another person of interest.

Investigators did not say what started the fight or release any information about the shooting victims.

