Casselberry breaks ground on new police headquarters

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the City of Casselberry broke ground Monday on the site of a new police headquarters.

The 26,000 square-foot facility is being built across from the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office on Wilshire Boulevard.

“It’s a leap forward for our city,” City Manager Randy Newlon said. “We’ll be moving somewhere that’s bigger (and) state of the art. Capacity for expansion still.”

At a cost of around $12 million, the facility will bring upgrades in technology and space for evidence over the existing police headquarters, which was built in 1996.

“One of the biggest highlights is our enhanced crime scene processing capabilities that our current facility lacks” Police Chief Larry Krantz said.

The new headquarters will also be the first phase in creating a new public safety complex, which will include a Seminole County fire station.

“That will be coming probably in the next year,” Newlon said. “It will be a replacement for fire station 25. The old one that’s on Red Bug (Lake) Road.”

City leaders said the complex is being built in a more central location to better serve a community that’s seen a population boom over the last couple decades.

“If you ‘ve been around Central Florida for any length of time, you can see what the difference is in the growth in the potential that Casselberry has,” Krantz said.

Construction on the new police headquarters is expected to take about 12 months and the facility is expected to open in summer 2023.