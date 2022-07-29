Dagger found in DeBary man’s shoe during courthouse screening, Volusia deputies say

A DeBary man was arrested Friday after a deputy found a dagger in his shoes during a courthouse security screening in DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeBary man was arrested Friday after a deputy found a dagger in his shoes during a courthouse security screening in DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Irvine, 26, entered the screening area of the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand Friday morning, placing his belongings in a bin and walking through the courthouse’s metal detector, deputies said.

Austin Irvine, 26 (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | DeSantis targets businesses, companies ‘imposing woke ideology on the economy’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

As Irvine passed through, deputies said the metal detector was alerted to something in the area of his feet, prompting deputies to check his shoes.

According to deputies, Irvine had the knife concealed in the sole of the right shoe. Deputies said Irvine claimed he didn’t know the knife was in the shoe and that the shoes weren’t even his.

Irvine was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon into a courthouse.

According to deputies, Irvine had a dagger concealed in the sole of the right shoe. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Irvine was under a risk protection order — commonly known as a “red flag law” — due to an incident in September 2021 in Irvine’s home where he fired a shotgun at people who didn’t exist.

However, deputies added that Irvine’s risk protection order only applies to firearms and ammunition, not to other weapons, and is set to expire in September.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: