Video shows arrests of teens who stole Kia cars in Volusia County as part of social media trend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by Volusia deputies shows the arrests of several teens accused of stealing two Kias as part of a social media trend on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were taking part in a TikTok and YouTube trend that shows people how to steal Kias and Hyundais.

The body camera video shows deputies approach the boys, two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old, who are parked in a red Kia.

“Driver, with your left hand, open the door on the outside,” a deputy tells them. “All the passengers, keep your hands out of the window so we can see your hands. Now, exit the vehicle.”

In the video, the deputy can be heard telling each person in the car to exit the Kia individually. The suspects can be seen leaving the car with their hands and shirts pulled up to show there were no weapons in the waistbands of their shorts at the same time the deputies have their guns drawn.

News 6 is not naming or showing the suspects because of their age.

Deputies said the red Kia had been stolen in DeBary around 6 a.m. and was involved in a hit-and-run around 6:40 a.m.

Deputies said the three minors had a “joking demeanor” and laughed saying “Kia boys,” which refers to a group known to steal Kia cars and post about it on social media, according to the incident report. It’s a trend law enforcement said is growing nationwide.

Deputies recovered 2 Kia Souls stolen from homes in DeBary. 3 defendants ages 14-17 laughed and indicated they used instructions they found on YouTube.

Yesterday, a Kia Optima in Deltona had its window shattered and steering column damaged, but the theft attempt was unsuccessful. https://t.co/5rXZSr45wG — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 28, 2022

The teen who was driving the Kia told deputies he watched a YouTube video to learn how to start Kia cars without a key.

The red Kia was the second car the teens allegedly stole that morning. Deputies said the teens had stole a white Kia, then the red Kia, and then stashed the white Kia behind a Deltona gas station.

The sheriff’s office also released bodycam video of deputies finding the white Kia.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office recommends vehicle owners of 2011 or newer model Kias and 2015 or newer Hyundais “use a steering wheel locking device; always park in well-lit areas if possible; keep your doors locked at all times; and remove all personal items or valuables from your vehicle.”

Kia also issued a statement with information on what Kia vehicles owners should do if they have any questions.

“Kia America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim level vehicles in your area. As of the current 2022 Model Year, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer fitted as standard. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards,” the company said in a statement. “Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

