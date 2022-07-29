86º

4th man wanted on murder charge after deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand

Police searching for Terrell Maddox, 20

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Terrell J. Maddox, 20 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are now searching for a fourth man they believe is involved in a deadly attempted carjacking outside Florida Technical College in May.

Investigators want to find Terrell Maddox, 20, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police believe Maddox played a role in the May 22 attempted carjacking where a man was shot and later died.

Three other men have already been arrested — John Torres, 22, Isaiah Thomas, 21 and Nassan Bacon, 22 — and charged with first-degree murder.

John Torres, 22, Isaiah Thomas, 21, and Nassan Bacon, 22, (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Officers have not said what role Maddox played in the deadly shooting.

Investigators said his last known address is in New Smyrna Beach, but he is known to frequent Daytona Beach.

Maddox should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Maddox may be should call DeLand police at 386-626-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

