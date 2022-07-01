3 men indicted on murder charges after deadly carjacking attempt in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – Three men have now been indicted on first-degree murder charges more than a month after a deadly carjacking attempt outside Florida Technical College.

John Torres, 22, Isaiah Thomas, 21, and Nassan Bacon, 22, were all indicted in the death of a man who was shot on May 22 and later died of his injuries.

Torres and Thomas were already in jail on charges from another attempted carjacking at a Walmart in DeLand.

Bacon was arrested Thursday in New Smyrna Beach, according to a news release, where he had active warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies said Bacon was spotted Thursday but took off running when law enforcement attempted to arrest him. A sheriff’s office K-9 was brought in to track down Bacon.

Body camera video of his arrest shows the dog tracking down Bacon hiding in a home’s backyard. In the video, the dog bites Bacon’s leg prior to deputies cuffing him.

A woman also faces charges related to this attempted carjacking outside Walmart, according to the release.

Estella Luna, 24, was arrested in West Palm Beach, according to DeLand police. She faces charges of principal to carjacking, principal to burglary, assault, and battery.

