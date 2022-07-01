90º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

3 men indicted on murder charges after deadly carjacking attempt in DeLand

Charges stem from death of man shot at Florida Technical College on May 22

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Gun Violence
John Torres, 22, Isaiah Thomas, 21, and Nassan Bacon, 22, (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DeLAND, Fla. – Three men have now been indicted on first-degree murder charges more than a month after a deadly carjacking attempt outside Florida Technical College.

John Torres, 22, Isaiah Thomas, 21, and Nassan Bacon, 22, were all indicted in the death of a man who was shot on May 22 and later died of his injuries.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Torres and Thomas were already in jail on charges from another attempted carjacking at a Walmart in DeLand.

Bacon was arrested Thursday in New Smyrna Beach, according to a news release, where he had active warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies said Bacon was spotted Thursday but took off running when law enforcement attempted to arrest him. A sheriff’s office K-9 was brought in to track down Bacon.

Body camera video of his arrest shows the dog tracking down Bacon hiding in a home’s backyard. In the video, the dog bites Bacon’s leg prior to deputies cuffing him.

A woman also faces charges related to this attempted carjacking outside Walmart, according to the release.

Estella Luna, 24, was arrested in West Palm Beach, according to DeLand police. She faces charges of principal to carjacking, principal to burglary, assault, and battery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email