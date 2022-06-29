Victim of attempted carjacking makes it to hospital after being shot, driving away, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot in an attempted carjacking early that morning on South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 4:20 a.m. to the 8800 block of S. Orange Blossom Trail where they said the victim, a man in his 20s, had been shot after a pair of men approached him and demanded his vehicle.

The man drove away from the scene and was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. It was not clarified whether he transported himself the entire way.

No suspect information nor any more details were available at the time of this report, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.