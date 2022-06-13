Man in Daytona Beach armed carjacking arrested in Palm Coast, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Daytona Beach was arrested after an hourslong search in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were in the area of Point Pleasant and Point of Woods drives Monday morning looking for Sterling Orlando Davis-Jones, 18, after being notified by Daytona Beach police to be on the lookout for a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies found the pickup around 4:15 a.m., but they lost sight of Davis-Jones when he left the vehicle and ran away. Several hours later, a resident called authorities regarding a man walking into his backyard that fit the description of who deputies were looking for.

Davis-Jones ran until he was tackled in a mud-filled ditch by a deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Davis-Jones initially gave a fake name before he was identified.

He faces charges in Flagler County of resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, violation of probation and felony trespass on a construction site.

The investigation is being turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department.