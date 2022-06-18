VIDEO: Volusia County deputies arrest carjacking suspects after search leads to takedown

Still from body-worn camera video of a carjacking suspect's takedown by Volusia County deputies on Friday, June 17, 2022.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday released body-worn camera video recorded Friday that shows deputies follow a pair of carjacking suspects from Osteen to Deltona, arresting them near a Walmart.

According to a news release, a deputy on State Road 415 attempted to perform a traffic stop at around 3:30 p.m. of a gray Dodge Charger reportedly traveling 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, only for the vehicle to speed away.

The occupants — identified by Sanford police as 27-year-old Javaris Jacques Manning and 23-year-old Quanterrius J. Lane — ran away from the car minutes later after deputies said it crashed into and toppled a minivan carrying two adults and a 2-year-old child who suffered minor injuries.

Javaris Jacques Manning, 27, and Quanterrius J. Lane, 23. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The men left behind an “AR-15-style rifle” in the passenger seat of the Dodge and witnesses said they ran north into a wooded area, the release states.

A thorough search of the area commenced, with K-9 units on the ground, a helicopter overhead and calls sent out to residents within a 2-mile radius, deputies said.

A resident called 911 around 6:15 p.m. to report seeing the men running through his yard, and deputies soon caught up with Lane and Manning as they ran toward the Walmart at SR-415 and Howland Boulevard.

Manning surrendered, deputies said, and Lane ran toward the store where he was tackled, held down and arrested moments later.

Both face charges resisting law enforcement without violence, with Manning facing an additional charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Deputies noted both men were charged separately by Sanford police with carjacking with a firearm, and Manning with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lane and Manning were booked at the Volusia County jail, where Lane is held on $21,000 bond and Manning on $28,500 bond, deputies said.

