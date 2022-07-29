95º

Local News

Department of Health confirms 1st case of monkeypox in Volusia County

CDC says Florida has 346 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Volusia County, Health, Monkeypox
FILE - This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. (CDC via AP, File) (Uncredited, http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/eid/vol7no3/hutin.htm CDC ‚Äì Yvan J.F. Hutin, et al. Outbreak of Human Monkeypox, Democratic Repub)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Volusia County.

The state did not provide any information about the victim, where in the county they are located or how they may have contracted the disease.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | DeSantis targets businesses, companies ‘imposing woke ideology on the economy’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has 346 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the fourth highest in the nation and just behind Illinois, which has 396. New York and California have the highest number of cases with 1,247 and 799 cases, respectively, according to the CDC.

[RELATED: Your questions about monkeypox, answered]

The health department lists at least 31 other confirmed cases in Central Florida. Orange County has the highest number of cases in the area, with 22.

The state announced the first case in Central Florida on June 17.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email