Department of Health confirms 1st case of monkeypox in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Volusia County.

The state did not provide any information about the victim, where in the county they are located or how they may have contracted the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has 346 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the fourth highest in the nation and just behind Illinois, which has 396. New York and California have the highest number of cases with 1,247 and 799 cases, respectively, according to the CDC.

The health department lists at least 31 other confirmed cases in Central Florida. Orange County has the highest number of cases in the area, with 22.

The state announced the first case in Central Florida on June 17.

