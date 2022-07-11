Orlando officials to host community seminar for meningococcal, monkeypox outbreaks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Rep. Carlos Smith, D-Orlando, is set to host an online “community health update” on meningococcal disease and monkeypox outbreaks in Florida.

The seminar will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and features Orange County health officials, including:

Dr. Raul Pino, Director at Orange County Health Services Department

Alvina Chu, Director at Division of Infectious Diseases for Florida Department of Health in Orange County

Dr. George Wallace, Executive Director at LGBTQ+ Center Orlando

According to officials, the seminar is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday and will discuss protective measures against meningococcal disease and monkeypox.

The Florida Department of Health reported 105 new cases of monkeypox thus far in July.

To watch the stream live, visit the event’s Facebook page or check it out on YouTube.