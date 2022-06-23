Meningococcal disease outbreak hits Florida, CDC reports

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it is working with the Florida Department of Health to investigate “one of the worst” outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in Florida.

Records from the CDC indicate at least 24 cases and 6 deaths have been reported in Florida alone. Of those, the Florida Department of Health reported 13 cases over the past month.

The CDC recommended men who have sex with other men get a meningococcal vaccine if they live in Florida, emphasizing the importance of routine vaccinations for people with HIV.

“Getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease is the best way to prevent this serious illness, which can quickly become deadly,” said José Romero, director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a (meningococcal) vaccine.”

The CDC said people can find a meningococcal vaccine by contacting their doctor’s office, pharmacy, community health center or local health department. The center added that Florida residents can get these vaccines at no cost at any county health department during the outbreak.

People with symptoms of the disease — including high fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting or a dark-purple rash — should seek medical attention right away, the agency advised.

Meningococcal disease can infect the lining of the brain and spinal cord and cause further infections in the bloodstream.

For more information about the disease, visit the CDC’s website here.