Person standing in Poinciana on-ramp dead after multiple vehicle strikes, troopers say

POINCIANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal crash investigation that began early Saturday after a person standing in an Osceola County on-ramp was struck by at least two vehicles, the second of which drove away.

The initial crash happened at 5:41 a.m. in the northbound on-ramp to Poinciana Parkway at Marigold Avenue, where the person was struck by a sedan driven by a 56-year-old Kissimmee woman, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot | ‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Following the first strike, a witness told troopers they saw a second vehicle collide with the person, now lying in the roadway, according to a crash report. The second vehicle did not stop and continued north onto Poinciana Parkway, troopers said; a vehicle description could reportedly not be given due to how dark it was at the time.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Kissimmee woman and her passenger — a 54-year-old Kissimmee man — were uninjured in the crash, troopers said. More information on the identity of the person killed will be provided pending word from the medical examiner’s office, the report states.

Troopers urged anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP at (407) 737-2213, or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.