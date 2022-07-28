1 dead, 6 injured in Longwood car wreck on southbound US 17-92, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Southbound U.S. Highway 17-92 in Longwood is shut down following a deadly crash in the area Thursday afternoon, police said in a Facebook post.

The crash happened along U.S. 17-92 and Kathryn Drive around 3 p.m., which caused traffic in the area.

Police said a white Nissan Altima heading north on U.S. 17-92 was hit by a burgundy Kia Sedona as the van made a left turn.

Officers said the driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and the six people in the van were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said drivers should seek alternate routes.

