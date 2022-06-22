4 arrested in burglary at AutoNation location in Longwood, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Four men were arrested after burglarizing and trying to steal vehicles at an AutoNation location in Longwood, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said officers responded to AutoNation Auto Auction Orlando at 650 N. U.S. Highway 17-92 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

The department said Keyaurus Gibson, 19; Naquan Williams, 19; Timothy Chiles Jr., 20; and Treyon Perkins, 20, were at the location possibly trying to steal cars.

Police said three of the suspects were walking from the business north when officers arrived and Perkins was located after he ran south and hid in a car away from the business.

No one was injured, police said.

All four of the men face charges of burglary, attempted grand theft auto, violation of probation, possession of cocaine, possession of oxycodone and organized theft.