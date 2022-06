Firefighters rescued a tree trimmer pinned between two branches of a tree in Seminole County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree.

Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434.

Crews said a tree fell and pinned the worker’s foot between two branches.

Firefighters were able to get the worker out.

The worker was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK, officials said.