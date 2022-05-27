Seminole County firefighters shore up Longwood home after car crashes through front door

Photo taken by Seminole County firefighters responding after a car crashed into a Longwood home on Friday, May 27, 2022.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A driver had to be extricated from their car Friday afternoon after crashing it into a Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but firefighters said nobody else was hurt in the crash on South Pressview Avenue. A spokesperson for the fire department noted that the driver did not become trapped in the crash but still needed help to exit the vehicle.

Photos taken at the scene show the car before and after being removed, with only about half of the vehicle visible while still lodged in the heavily damaged home.

Car now removed pic.twitter.com/zKBrLLK73f — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 27, 2022

After the car was removed, firefighters said a squad stayed behind to help shore up the home for safety.

Seminole County firefighters said they were assisted by a battalion from the Longwood Fire Department.