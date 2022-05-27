86º

Local News

Seminole County firefighters shore up Longwood home after car crashes through front door

Vehicle’s sole occupant treated for minor injuries

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Photo taken by Seminole County firefighters responding after a car crashed into a Longwood home on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Seminole County Fire Department)

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A driver had to be extricated from their car Friday afternoon after crashing it into a Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but firefighters said nobody else was hurt in the crash on South Pressview Avenue. A spokesperson for the fire department noted that the driver did not become trapped in the crash but still needed help to exit the vehicle.

Photos taken at the scene show the car before and after being removed, with only about half of the vehicle visible while still lodged in the heavily damaged home.

After the car was removed, firefighters said a squad stayed behind to help shore up the home for safety.

Seminole County firefighters said they were assisted by a battalion from the Longwood Fire Department.

