WATCH: Otter chases coyote in Seminole County neighborhood

Tina Heil posted a video to Facebook showing an otter chasing away a coyote in Fern Park.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – When you think of otters, you might think of the cute and cuddly animals often seen flipping through the water.

Well, this otter might be cute and cuddly but it wasn’t having anything to do with a coyote in a Seminole County neighborhood.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Tina Heil posted a video to Facebook showing an otter chasing away a coyote in Fern Park.

Ad

Heil said in her Facebook post she was taking a walk on Sunday at 9 a.m. with her pet when she spotted the odd interaction.

The otter certainly held its ground. As you can see in the video, it chases the coyote away, goes back and waits for it again before heading off into the brush.

Heil also said the coyote didn’t seem to be scared of her at all.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.