Emergency operations in Seminole County prepare for hurricane season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane season starts June 1 and emergency officials in Seminole County are already making plans.

On Wednesday, workers held a full hurricane exercise inside the emergency operations room.

“As we approach the hurricane season, we want people to think about the cone, not the little black line,” Alan Harris, Seminole County emergency manager said.

Harris explained residents should prepare ahead of a hurricane but also be prepared for the aftermath.

“We are really focusing this year on the aftermath of the hurricane. What to expect post-storm. So, debris may take a little bit longer to pick up so post-storm, debris could take weeks to months to pick up,” Harris said.

NOAA officials are predicting an above-normal season, forecasting 14 to 21 storms this year.

Seminole County is planning to open up shelters, despite the pandemic, for those who will need to evacuate ahead of a hurricane.

Seminole County Fire Department Chief, Matt Kinley, brought up the dangers and how to avoid getting injured.

“Generators are dangerous. You need to know what you’re doing. You need to keep them away from your home you don’t need to connect them directly into your home,” Kinley said.

For more info on hurricane preparation in Seminole County click here.