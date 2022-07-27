‘She’s covered in blood:’ 911 call released when Longwood girl runs to McDonald’s after stabbing

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Longwood police have released a 911 call made from a McDonald’s after officers said a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed by her father ran to the restaurant for help.

The Longwood Police Department said the 12-year-old girl was critically injured and her 3-year-old sister was fatally stabbed by their father, Juan Bravo-Torres, on Thursday. The 911 call released by the department appears to be made by a worker at the McDonald’s.

“She’s covered in blood, drenched in blood, and (she has) bruises and cuts,” a man tells the 911 operator.

When asked about where the girl is bleeding from, he replies with “mainly her hands, her face.”

“The victim appears to be in shock, she’s just a child,” the caller said.

Police said the stabbing took place at 798 Highland St., which is near the McDonald’s the girl went to for help. Police said the girl’s mother worked at that McDonald’s. According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, the 12-year-old girl told police she was sleeping when Bravo-Torres came at her with a knife and slashed her throat.

The affidavit said the girl found her 3-year-old sister in the hallway and, after Bravo-Torres returned with another knife, the two sisters fought back and she “acted dead” to get him to stop attacking. Police said Bravo-Torres took the girls into the bathroom, where he cut his own wrists and throat.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old girl waited for Bravo-Torres to lose consciousness before walking nearly a mile to the McDonald’s to tell her mother what had happened.

Police said the 12-year-old girl is still in the intensive care unit in critical condition but is improving.

Bravo-Torres faced a judge virtually on Tuesday and was ordered to be held without bond once he is transferred to jail.

