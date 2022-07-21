4-year-old girl found dead; man, another girl critically injured at Longwood home

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl is dead while a man and another girl are in the hospital after Longwood police were called to a home early Thursday.

Police said they were called to a home along Highland Street at 5:40 a.m. Investigators said a 12-year-old girl, who was also critically injured, had walked to a McDonald’s nearby to get help.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers said they found the 4-year-old dead at the home. Investigators said a man was also found at the home critically injured. He and the 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital.

Police have not said how the child died nor how the man and the second child were injured.

Officers said they believed this was due to a “domestic incident” but did not say what type of relationship there is between the man and the girls.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: