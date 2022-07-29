Crash in Melbourne sends 3 adults, 1 child to hospital

Firefighters in Melbourne shared photos on social media of a crash Thursday evening that reportedly sent four people to the hospital, including a child.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A crash Thursday evening in Brevard County left three adults and one child hurt, firefighters said.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. at North Wickham Road and Parkway Drive in Melbourne, where firefighters said the patients had to be extricated. The victims were taken to trauma centers, officials said.

Photos of the scene shared on Facebook by Melbourne Professional Firefighters Local 1951 show the crash left at least two cars badly damaged.

No other details have been released.

Witnesses have said the crash followed a police pursuit in the area; News 6 has reached out to the proper authorities to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.