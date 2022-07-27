Woman killed in crash after crossing median, hitting tree in Melbourne, FHP says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A woman was killed after she crossed over a median and hit a tree in Melbourne, Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 64-year-old woman was driving south on North Wickham Road near Promenade Drive just after 9 a.m., troopers said. She lost control of her car and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, reports show.

Troopers said the woman ran off the roadway and struck a tree. She was taken to Viera Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

not know what caused the woman to lose control of the car.

FHP also responded to another crash where a driver crossed over a median in Brevard County on Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old woman was driving north when she struck a van, causing a domino effect, according to FHP reports. She then crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and died at the scene, FHP said.