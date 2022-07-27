Man struck, killed while attempting to cross US-1 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Wednesday morning on US-1/Cocoa Boulevard at Canaveral Groves Boulevard forced the closure of southbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 5:22 a.m., a 75-year-old West Palm Beach man attempting to walk across US-1 was struck by a pickup truck, troopers said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report.
Troopers said the man entered the direct path of the pickup truck and was not in a marked crosswalk. The driver of the pickup truck, a 66-year-old man from Mims, was not injured and remained at the scene, troopers said.
Drivers were advised to use Grissom Parkway as an alternate route.
Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.
