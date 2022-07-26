Woman driving drunk in fatal crash in Brevard County moving from jail to treatment center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who admitted to driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County will be moved from jail to a treatment center next week.

A judge found Suzanna Norris, 50, guilty in June and sentenced her to six months but allowed her to serve half the sentence in a treatment program. After serving about two months in jail, court documents show Norris will be released on Aug. 1 to go to a treatment program.

Police said Norris was driving the car that hit and killed Passion Lucas, 37, on June 20, 2021.

Judge Judy Atkin said Norris received the sentencing due to her blood alcohol level and the death of Lucas.

Investigators said Lucas was hit while she was walking north along Industry Road, just north of the State Road 528 overpass. According to police, Norris hit Lucas with her 2009 Chevrolet Impala around 2:20 a.m. and drove off. First responders got to the scene a short time later and tried to help Lucas. The woman was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when she struck Lucas.

