Car goes up in flames after crash in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A car went up in flames during a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street Road and East Highway 40 near the Lake Waldena Resort, though Marion County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire.

Traffic heading east and west on East Highway 40 is stopped, deputies said. The sheriff’s office told News 6 the crash scene has been cleared, but traffic was still backed up.

No information has been released about what caused the crash or whether any injuries were involved.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area. Check back with News 6 for updates.

