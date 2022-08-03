Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 faces a DUI charge after troopers said they found an open bottle of liquor in her purse.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Diane Hawk, 58, on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said they were called to mile marker 167 on I-95 in Sebastian for a report of a golf cart driving on the highway.

Investigators said they found a semitrailer pulled over the side of the road near a golf cart. The driver of the semi said she spotted Hawk in the golf cart and saw the woman pass out behind the wheel, according to the arrest report.

The driver of the semi said she was able to guide the golf cart to the shoulder of the highway and remove the keys before troopers arrived, records show.

Ad

Troopers said Hawk was combative, smelled of alcohol and had difficulty providing them with an ID, first handing them a restaurant card and then a credit card. She said she was driving on I-95 because she needed to get State Road 528, according to officials.

Investigators said they attempted to get Hawk to sit inside a cruiser for her own safety, but she refused until she was given her purse. Troopers said they looked inside her bag and found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.

Hawk then began resisting arrest but was ultimately cuffed and taken to the Brevard County jail.

Hawk faces charges of driving under the influence and resisting without violence.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: