Man who attacked, shot at driver in Edgewater extradited to Volusia jail

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting at another man in an Edgewater road rage incident in July is now in custody in the Volusia County jail, according to police.

Edgewater police said James W. Seiler, 41, got into a fight with a man near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road on July 15 after a traffic dispute. During the fight, Seiler hit the victim with a surveying stake, according to police.

[TRENDING: Orlando police ID family of 5 killed in murder-suicide at Lake Nona home | Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said Seiler then took out a gun and began firing, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

He drove off after the fight, according to police, and officers worked to locate him until he was arrested in Georgia over a week later on multiple unrelated charges.

He was held in Georgia before being extradited to Volusia County jail on Wednesday, according to the jail website.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also arrested Brittany Seiler, whom they believe was in the car when the fight happened, a few days after it occurred.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: