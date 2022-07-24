Bicyclist killed during hit-and-run crash in Volusia County, FHP says

Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A bicyclist was killed during a hit-and-rush crash in Volusia County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said man driving a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on East Voorheis Avenue when it attempted to pass a Chevrolet Caprice.

The right side of the Ram collided with the left side of the Caprice, and then the driver of the Ram struck a bicyclist just east of Pecan Street, troopers said.

The Ram also collided with a mailbox, troopers said.

The driver of the Ram then fled the scene and was followed by the driver and a passenger in the Caprice before the Ram came to a stop in a driveway, troopers said.

The driver of the Ram fled from there on foot, troopers said. He was described as a hispanic man with black hair, and was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

The driver and passenger in the Caprice remained on scene and were not transported to a hospital, according to troopers.

Ad

The bicyclist was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE.