WATCH LIVE: Possible road rage shootout investigated in Edgewater, deputies say

Shooting reported near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A possible road rage shootout took place Friday in Edgewater, according to authorities, but few details are immediately known.

The shooting was reported near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

Details about the shootout, including whether anyone was hurt, have not been released.

Edgewater is in Volusia County along the Indian River, about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

