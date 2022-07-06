94º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

VIDEO: Volusia deputies, firefighters, witnesses rescue woman from SUV in canal

Driver ‘fighting for her life’ in critical condition, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic
Body camera video from a Volusia County deputy shows the efforts to rescue a woman after her SUV went off the road and into a canal.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shared body-worn camera video of a driver being rescued by first responders and witnesses after crashing into a canal Tuesday.

The SUV left the roadway at around 12:18 p.m. in the 600 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill, where it overturned in the water and left the woman submerged, deputies said.

In the video, Volusia County deputies and firefighters can be seen working with witnesses to push the vehicle upright, allowing firefighters to rescue the woman and bring her to dry land.

[TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman was unconscious but still had a pulse before being taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman remains in critical condition and was “fighting for her life” as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email