VIDEO: Volusia deputies, firefighters, witnesses rescue woman from SUV in canal

Body camera video from a Volusia County deputy shows the efforts to rescue a woman after her SUV went off the road and into a canal.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shared body-worn camera video of a driver being rescued by first responders and witnesses after crashing into a canal Tuesday.

The SUV left the roadway at around 12:18 p.m. in the 600 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill, where it overturned in the water and left the woman submerged, deputies said.

In the video, Volusia County deputies and firefighters can be seen working with witnesses to push the vehicle upright, allowing firefighters to rescue the woman and bring her to dry land.

The woman was unconscious but still had a pulse before being taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman remains in critical condition and was “fighting for her life” as of Wednesday.

Thank you to this whole crew for giving her a chance! We’re all pulling for a full recovery. Volusia Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Yesterday, after an SUV veered off the road and overturned in the water, deputies, witnesses & firefighters worked together to push it upright.

The driver was submerged and unconscious but still had a pulse. She's critical but has a chance to survive thanks to this crew. pic.twitter.com/PXmXFXOEgh — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 6, 2022

