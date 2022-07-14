WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement investigates after body of father of Mount Dora shootout suspect believed to be found, Volusia sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A body located in Orange County Thursday is believed to be the missing father of an 18-year-old man accused of shooting at law enforcement in Mount Dora, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a tweet.

The father of 18-year-old Jonny Santiago was deemed missing and endangered by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office after his son led law enforcement on a chase that ended in a shootout in Mount Dora on Monday, according to investigators.

A body that is believed to be missing father Juan Santiago has been located in Lake Avalon in Orange County. Our Major Case detectives are en route. Interesting note: Our suspect’s sister found the body while searching that lake. Please stand by for further details as we confirm. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) July 14, 2022

Chitwood said the suspect’s sister and cousin found the body while searching on Lake Avalon in Orange County. He added the clothing description matches that of Juan Santiago.

Chitwood previously said he believed the 18-year-old killed his father and dumped the body somewhere in Deltona.

This comes after deputies said they initially responded to a home in Deltona Sunday after a woman called to report she had been on the phone with her husband, Juan Santiago, when she heard him arguing with their son, Johnny Santiago.

Chitwood said Johnny Santiago’s family was concerned about the way he was acting. Chitwood said his father flew down from New York on July 10 and went to the home on East Lehigh Drive.

Juan Santiago tried to get his son to turn over the keys to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

During the phone call, deputies said the woman heard a loud noise and the call disconnected before the sheriff’s office responded to the home on E. Lehigh Drive, finding no one home. That’s when investigators began searching for the white pickup truck that Johnny Santiago was known to drive.

After fleeing from law enforcement across several counties, a helicopter spotted Johnny Santiago’s white pickup Monday around 5 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and Eudora Avenue in Mount Dora near a Walmart.

When officials attempted to pull him over in Lake County, they said the man drove off toward Donnelly Street, eventually crashing near the intersection of Donnelly Street and 9th Avenue into a synagogue.

Deputies said Johnny Santiago began shooting at police and deputies, causing law enforcement to return fire.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera and dash-camera video Thursday of a shootout between law enforcement and a man wanted out of Volusia County, according to investigators.

Johnny Santiago was later booked into the Orange County jail early Thursday, but investigators were still searching for Juan Santiago.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

