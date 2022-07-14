18-year-old suspect in Mount Dora chase, shootout booked into Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man accused of shooting at law enforcement after a chase that ended in Mount Dora has been booked into the Orange County jail, records show.

Volusia County deputies were searching for Jonny Santiago, 18, after they responded to a home in Deltona on Sunday. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jonny Santiago drove from authorities in several counties after deputies were called to his parents’ home in Deltona on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Jonny Santiago’s family was concerned about the way he was acting and his father, Juan Santiago, flew down from New York on July 10 to go to the home.

The man’s mother was on the phone with Juan Santiago when she heard the two arguing over the keys to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and then gunshots before the call disconnected, Chitwood said.

Ad

The family of 18-year-old Jonny Santiago spoke with News 6 about the disappearance of Santiago's father.

The truck was seen in DeBary, Sanford and Mount Dora before law enforcement was able to take Jonny Santiago into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Jonny Santiago led authorities on a chase before crashing into a synagogue and shooting at police, deputies said. Officers shot back at Jonny Santiago, injuring him, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital afterward.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body camera and dashcam video of the incident in Mount Dora, showing the chase leading up to the shootout.

Jonny Santiago faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public and aggravated fleeing and eluding lights and sirens.

Ad

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: