Woman arrested in connection with road rage shooting in Edgewater, police say

A woman has been taken into custody in connection with a road rage shooting that took place in Edgewater on Friday, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Police arrested Brittany Seiler, believed to be accompanying James Seiler when he got involved in an altercation during a traffic dispute.

Police said the victim was able to produce a knife and slashed James Seiler across the chest in self-defense.

James Seiler then pulled out a gun and fired shots during the altercation, but nobody was struck, police said.

James Seiler then drove off in a silver Toyota Tundra with temporary license plate DEY8579 and is still at-large, police said.